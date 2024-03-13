Waterloo Warriors aim to make history at U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship
The University of Waterloo women’s hockey team are provincial champions for the very first time.
The Warriors clinched the OUA title in a 2-1 overtime win over the host University of Toronto on Saturday. The Varsity Blues were exiting the zone when Carly Orth stripped Juliette Blais-Savoie of the puck at the blue line.
“That kind of allowed me to step in, lift her stick, and grab it,” Orth described to CTV News.
Waterloo went on a 2-on-1, when Orth threw a cross-crease pass to Paige Rynne, who buried the game-winner.
“I saw Paige open right there so I kind of set it across the crease,” Rynne said. “I just was able to pop it in.”
The win gave the Warriors their first McCaw Cup in the program’s 22-year history and fans, wearing their yellow jerseys, hopped over the boards of Varsity Arena to celebrate.
“At first I just thought it was another goal,” Orth said. “Our team was getting off the bench and I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, our team just won the whole thing.’”
The celebration was short-lived as the Waterloo Warriors sets their sights on a national title. The team hopped a plane for Saskatoon on Monday to compete in their first-ever U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship.
“First time here, everything’s new,” head coach Shaun Reagan said during a Wednesday morning video call. “It’s exciting, but we’re dialed in. We feel we can win the championship.”
The University of Waterloo enters the tournament as the 4-seed. The Warriors open the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday against Nova Scotia’s St. Francis Xavier University.
Complete tournament seeding is as follows:
- Concordia Stingers (RSEQ champions, 25-0 regular season, 4-2 playoffs)
- UBC Thunderbirds (CW champions, 24-4 regular season, 4-2 playoffs)
- UNB Reds (AUS champions: 21-7 regular season, 5-1 playoffs)
- Waterloo Warriors (OUA champions, 18-10 regular season, 5-1 playoffs)
- STFX X-Women (AUS finalists, 21-7regular season, 3-4 playoffs)
- Toronto Varsity Blues (OUA finalists, 19-9 regular season, 4-3 playoffs)
- Montréal Carabins (RSEQ finalists, 13-12 regular season, 3-3 playoffs)
- Saskatchewan Huskies (hosts, 19-9 regular season, 1-2 playoffs)
Waterloo also has a shot at becoming just the fourth team to hold both the OUA and U SPORTS titles in the same year.
With the U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship coming to Elmira’s Woolwich Memorial Centre in 2025, the Warriors could return to next years championship as host and the defending champs.
“You have to return the trophy 30 days after winning it and it goes to the host city,” Reagan said. “It would be cool to bring it back and not even have to return it.”
You can follow all of this year’s U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship on the U SPORTS website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the Cold War, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the West that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Indigenous art shines in Netflix's new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' remake
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.