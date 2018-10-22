

The people of Waterloo have spoken.

Dave Jaworsky was re-elected as the mayor of Waterloo for another term.

First elected in 2014, the former manager at Blackberry brought his business background to his platform.

Jaworsky promised to build prosperity in the community, advocated for responsible growth and continued community development, among other things.

Voters wanted the same.

Jaworsky was declared at 8:42 p.m. with 71 per cent of the vote, defeating political newcomers Kelly Steiss and Chris Koldenik, respectively.

Unofficial results had Jawrosky earning 17,307 votes out of 24,429.

