Waterloo regional police to launch new $9.3 million crisis call diversion program

From left: Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic at a police funding announcement. (Source: WRPS) (Apr. 19, 2022) From left: Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic at a police funding announcement. (Source: WRPS) (Apr. 19, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver