KITCHENER -- While the upcoming school year has gone through plenty of changes already, students’ need for school supplies remains the same.

Waterloo Regional Police kicked off their third annual backpack challenge on Friday.

Since the program launched, they’ve collected nearly 2,500 backpacks for students of all ages.

Police are also encouraging residents to donate new lunch bags, gift cards and cloth face masks.

“We’re encouraging people to do what they can. Collect backpacks, collect school supplies, so these students can go back to school excited, so they can go back to school safe and enjoy that upcoming school year,” said WRPS public information officer Ashley Dietrich.

Police have designated donation drop-off spots at their divisions where people can donate safely.

The challenge will run until Aug. 21.