Waterloo regional police investigating suspicious person in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after receiving a report of a suspicious person in Kitchener.
Police said on Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pattadon Avenue and Borden Parkway.
Police said a young female playing at Shoemaker Greenway Park was approached by an unknown man who attempted to engage her in conversation.
The youth then left the area.
The man was last seen walking on Mill Street, police said.
The man was described as white, approximately 25 to 45 years old, clean-shaven and wearing a construction-style vest, brown pants and a blue baseball cap.
Police said no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Top Conservative strategist accuses Liberals of dropping the ball on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper says the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from experts who study the matter.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Top paper executives covered up unlawful behaviour, Prince Harry's lawyer says
Senior executives of Mirror Group Newspapers authorized widespread illegal activity at their tabloids including the targeting of a British royal, the lawyer for Prince Harry and others suing the publisher said on Thursday.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
Pedestrian struck in the Old East Village
On Thursday, emergency crews responded to reports that the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Old East Village. The incident occurred on Adelaide Street just north of Dundas Street at 11:15 a.m.
VIDEO | Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London
A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.
WATCH | Surveillance video released from 2022 fatal hit and run
London police have released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run from September 2022.
Local police services 'devastated' by death of Ontario officer
Windsor-Essex police services say they are “devastated” and “deeply saddened” to learn an officer has died after a shooting in eastern Ontario.
Suspect wanted in south Walkerville bank robbery: police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.
Windsor couple's $350,000 lottery prize an 'overwhelming' win
A lucky Windsor couple plans to take some time off work and spoil their dogs with their $350,000 lottery win.
OPP investigate crash that sends one man to hospital with life-altering injuries
One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in the town of Mono Wednesday night.
Body found inside Wasaga Beach house following fire
Police are investigating a deadly fire at a home in Wasaga Beach.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Northern cabinet minister wants lithium hydroxide facility built in northern Ont.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the "sleeper story" of the province's massive auto industry transition
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Police are being killed in line of duty 'far too often,' PM Trudeau says following shooting east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Brad Bradford campaign video features women's transit 'horror stories' without consent
Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is standing by his decision to use TikTok clips in one of his campaign videos from several women who shared stories of feeling unsafe on the TTC.
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
WEATHER | Sunny stretch of weather expected to continue in Montreal
Thursday marks the seventh straight day of precipitation-free weather in Montreal, and not only is the city expecting to see more sun, but temperatures are expected to soar. The daytime high in Montreal is expected to climb to 26 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month so far. The normal high for May 11 is 18 C.
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
Dispute over ousted councillor heading to Court of King’s Bench
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
WestJet to offer direct flight from Winnipeg to Atlanta
Winnipeggers will soon be able to fly direct to Atlanta
Special statement issued for Calgary amid hot weekend forecast
Calgary is going to be so sunny and warm this weekend that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.
United Conservatives promising 25 per cent seniors discount for some services
The United Conservative Party is promising to make life more affordable for seniors in Alberta.
Leafy larceny: $500 house plant goes missing from Alberta garden centre
A garden centre located just north of Calgary is thanking the public for information on a suspect who they say stole a $500 house plant from their shelves and says police have been contacted.
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
Canadian soldiers deploying across Alberta to help fight wildfires
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have begun to move out to battle wildfires in Alberta.
Transit police seize drugs, guns, cash, vehicle after multi-jurisdictional drug bust
A months-long investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring involving the transit system has led to several arrests and seizures.
'Whoever did this is disgusting': Family speaks out after missing man's posters vandalized
The family of a South Asian man who went missing in Vancouver last month is speaking out, after they say someone replaced posters of their loved one with white supremacist photos and stickers.
IHIT called after body found in alley in Surrey
Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a body was discovered in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Wednesday evening.