Waterloo regional police investigating suspicious person in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating after receiving a report of a suspicious person in Kitchener.

Police said on Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pattadon Avenue and Borden Parkway.

Police said a young female playing at Shoemaker Greenway Park was approached by an unknown man who attempted to engage her in conversation.

The youth then left the area.

The man was last seen walking on Mill Street, police said.

The man was described as white, approximately 25 to 45 years old, clean-shaven and wearing a construction-style vest, brown pants and a blue baseball cap.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.