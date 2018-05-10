

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer has received the police services hero of the year award.

In 2015, Constable Elizabeth Skelding was responding to a domestic abuse call on Morning Calm Drive in Cambridge.

A woman had been stabbed nine times and Skelding was also stabbed in the leg while trying to stop the man responsible.

He has since pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Skelding is being lauded for her actions that are believed to have saved the woman’s life.

The award was handed out on Wednesday night but Skelding was not present at the ceremony.