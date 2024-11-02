Waterloo Regional Police and Fire face off in charity hockey game

Waterloo Regional Police and Fire competed in a charity hockey game on Saturday to raise money for children’s cancer care.

Officers and firefighters went head-to-head in the match coined ‘911 Hockey’.

They partnered with the Grand River Hospital’s Scotland’s Yard initiative to raise money through ticket purchases.

Troy Murray, the director of philanthropy at the Grand River Hospital Foundation, was one of many filling the bleachers of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

“[Waterloo Regional Police and Fire] actually came to us and wanted to do an event where they can come together, play for some bragging rights and also raise money for a great cause,” said Murray.

Constable Ken Jackson was number 17 on the ice.

“It's a group of guys here with Waterloo [Regional] Police that all talked about getting together, trying to emulate the games that you see in New York and [it’s] just a good thing for the fans of the community,” said Jackson.

Scotland’s Yard is an ongoing initiative.

Murray said they are raising funds to cover the costs of PET and CT scans. Their goal is $7 million, and have reached over $4 million so far.

“It's about bringing kids care closer to home, bringing cancer treatment for those that are in our local community, right here in our own backyard, rather than having to travel long distances to, say, Hamilton or London,” said Murray.