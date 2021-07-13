KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo will join the rest of Ontario in a move into Step 3 on Friday.

The area just moved into Step 2 on Monday, following delays due to the spread of the Delta variant in the community.

“Our public health and health care indicators continue to improve or stabilize, and our vaccination rates are increasing rapidly,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a news release. “Waterloo Region residents are strongly encouraged to get their second dose of vaccine as soon as they can and continue to diligently practice public health measures, as Delta continues to circulate widely and remains a threat in our region.”

Here's what will be allowed as of Friday at 12:01 a.m.:

Social gatherings and public events are capped at 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Indoor religious services or ceremonies are limited to the number of people able to maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Retail and indoor and outdoor dining will be limited to the number of people able to maintain two metres of physical distancing

Dance floors can operate as long as people can maintain two metres of physical distancing, with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors and outdoors

Personal care services can operate at reduced capacity, as long as clients and staff can maintain two metres of physical distancing. They will also be able to offer services requiring the removal of a mask

Sports and recreation facilities can reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors. Spectators are limited to 50 per cent of indoor seating capacity, up to 1,000 people and 50 per cent of outdoor seating capacity, up to 10,000 people

Sports can operate with restrictions on contact

Cinemas, museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, water parks, and gardens will be permitted to operate with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors and 50 per cent outdoors, with additional restrictions

Casinos can reopen at 50 per cent capacity

Strip clubs can operate with a limited capacity allowing for two metres of physical distancing

