WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region moved into Step 2 of Ontario's reopening roadmap on Monday. Here's what's allowed as of 12:01 a.m. on July 12.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Hair and nail salons and other personal care services can reopen at 25 per cent capacity, and face coverings must be worn at all times.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Outdoor social gatherings can now have up to 25 people. Indoor social gatherings are capped at five people.

PATIO DINING

Up to six people can now be seated at a table at outdoor dining establishments. The cap in Step 1 was four people per table. Karaoke is allowed outdoors.

SHOPPING MALLS AND RETAIL

Shopping malls can now reopen with capacity limits. Essential retail can now have up to 50 per cent capacity, and non-essential retail bumps up from 15 per cent capacity to 25 per cent.

OUTDOOR SPORTS, WATERPARKS AND EVENTS

Outdoor sports games and events can welcome spectators at 25 per cent capacity. Waterparks, amusement parks, outdoor cinemas, outdoor theatre, outdoor concerts and other performing arts can now welcome crowds of up to 25 per cent capacity.

The City of Kitchener said sports fields, diamonds and lawn game courts will open for league play, without contact. Seating is limited to 25 per cent capacity.

Staff said outdoor fitness classes are capped at the number of people who can maintain physical distancing.

City staff also said Kitchener is working toward planning some outdoor summer events, with capacity limits, with announcements coming soon.

Outdoor tour and guide services can resume at 25 per cent capacity.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES, CEREMONIES AND WEDDINGS

Indoor religious services and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, can now be held at 25 per cent capacity. Outdoor services have no limit on the number of people who can attend, so long as a physical distancing of two metres can be maintained.

The City of Kitchener said indoor wedding ceremonies at the Victoria Park Pavilion and Williamsburg are allowed at 25 per cent capacity. Indoor receptions are not allowed at city facilities in Step 2. Staff also said outdoor funeral services at cemeteries will be capped at 75 people graveside.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Overnight camps are allowed to resume under Step 2. Day camps were previously allowed to open in Step 2.

LIBRARIES

Libraries can reopen at 25 per cent capacity.

With files from CTV Toronto.