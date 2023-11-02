Waterloo Region students stage walkout calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens of Waterloo Region students walked out of class Thursday joining growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 50 students and supporters marched in Uptown Waterloo.

Last week, student-led walkouts were held at a several Toronto schools.

On Tuesday, protestors staged sit-ins at 17 MP offices, including Lloyd Longfield’s Guelph constituent office.

More than 8,800 people have been killed in Gaza, the majority of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Israeli forces have been bombarding the narrow strip with aerial strikes ever since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack.

Around 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the Oct. 7 attack. In addition, Hamas took roughly 240 hostages from Israel.

With files from CTV National News