Waterloo Region's top doctor expects COVID-19 cases to rise locally

Waterloo Region's medical officer of health says COVID-19 case rates are currently stable, but she expects them to start to rise.

"We have started to see a higher number of case reports coming in, so our numbers may be starting to trend higher," Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Dr. Wang said contact tracing is showing a higher number of social interactions among residents, which was expected with reopening.

She urged residents to continue following all public health precautions, like distancing and masking.

"Delta can spread rapidly, as we know," Dr. Wang said. "It continues to circulate in our community and across Ontario."

Waterloo Region's weekly incidence rate currently sits at 22 cases per 100,000 people.

PREPARING FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Students will return to the classroom next month for the first time since April break.

Dr. Wang encouraged families to vaccinate anyone who is eligible as soon as possible. Last week, Ontario expanded eligibility to anyone born in 2009 or earlier.

"For families with children who are not yet eligible, it is important that every other family member is fully vaccinated to reduce the risk to those who are not yet eligible," she said.

Vickie Murray with the region's vaccine task force said mobile vaccine buses will be at local shopping centres over the next few weeks to encourage people to get their doses before heading back to school.

There were plans to set up clinics inside the malls themselves, but Murray said those were delayed and people should keep an eye out for the vaccine buses instead.

Dr. Wang encouraged families to start preparing for back-to-school now by setting up a routine, wearing masks for longer and practicing proper hand hygiene.

She added public health is working with local school boards on safety measures this fall, including masking, distancing and cohorting wherever possible.

VACCINE UPDATE

Vaccination rates continue to slowly increase in Waterloo Region.

Murray said the task force is focused on community outreach and administering third doses to eligible groups.

On average, regional clinics administer 1,400 doses a day. Murray said around 450 of those are first doses.

More than 85 per cent of the eligible 12+ population has received at least one vaccine dose, and around 78 per cent have received both doses.

"We need to continue our goal to get more people vaccinated," Murray said.

Provincial data shows unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, 29 times more likely to need hospitalization and 48 times more likely to need treatment in an ICU when compared to the vaccinated population.

"The evidence is clear. Unvaccinated people are more likely to catch COVID-19, end up in hospital and require ICU care," Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

Walk-in first and second doses are available at all regional clinics, and vaccines remain available at primary care settings and pharmacies.

PROVINCIAL APPROACH TO VACCINE PASSPORTS

Dr. Wang said she continues to support a provincial approach to possible vaccine passports.

"I support what our regional and business leadership have been advocating for, which is a consistent and coordinated approach taken at the provincial level," she said. "That's the best solution and that's what we're going to advocate for."