Here's who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now available to the most vulnerable residents in Waterloo Region.

The province released guidelines on third doses on Tuesday.

In a news release, the region said the added dose will add an extra layer of protection against the Delta variant circulating in the community.

Here's who is eligible for a third dose:

Transplant recipients (including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplants)

Patients with hematological cancers (examples include lymphoma, myeloma, leukemia) on active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy)

Recipients of an anti-CD20 agent (e.g. rituximab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab)

Residents of high-risk congregate settings including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges

Third doses will be given at least eight weeks after a second dose for people with qualifying medical conditions, and five months after the second dose for anyone living in high-risk congregate settings.

“The vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 infection and severe outcomes,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the news release. “For individuals at highest-risk, a third dose will offer an improved immune response and will help provide an extra layer of protection for the most vulnerable in our community.”

The region said anyone who qualifies for a third dose should contact their health-care provider to discuss appropriate timing.

Eligible cancer patients who are receiving treatment locally will be contacted by the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre within the next two weeks to plan their next dose.

Third doses will be available at regional vaccination clinics, primary care offices and local pharmacies.

Regional officials said they're working with high-risk congregate settings to provide on-site clinics for third doses.

Ontario has also expanded first dose eligibility for anyone born in 2009. Walk-ins are available at local clinics.