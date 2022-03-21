Waterloo Region reports first lab-confirmed case of influenza this season

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported the area’s first lab-confirmed influenza case of the season on Monday.

According to a news release, a case of influenza A was reported in a child in the area.

“Sporadic cases of influenza A and B are occurring across Ontario, but overall, influenza activity throughout the province is considered to be low,” the release said in part.

Officials encouraged people to get a flu shot, which is available to all Ontario residents over the age of six months.

Flu season comes around every year in Canada, generally in late fall and winter. Symptoms include fever, cough and muscle aches, along with headaches, chills, loss of appetite, fatigue and sore throat. Most people recover within 10 days, but there is a risk of severe complications.

Public health measures for COVID-19 can also help prevent spreading the flu, including washing hands frequently, covering your cough/sneeze and staying home if you are sick.