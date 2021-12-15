Waterloo Region reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

WATERLOO -

The Region of Waterloo confirmed its highest single-day COVID-19 case count since April.

Officials reported 99 new cases and one new death on Wednesday. The region confirmed the COVID-related death was a woman in her 70s.

There are 53 more active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the region's total to 483 active infections.

Waterloo Region currently sits at 21,634 total cases since the pandemic began, including 20,835 resolved infections and 311 deaths.

The latest dashboard update shows 12 hospitalizations, two fewer than on Tuesday. ICU admissions remain the same with four people currently receiving care.

Two new outbreaks have been confirmed, expanding the region's total to 17. An outbreak was declared at St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge, with four infections on record. St. Mary's High School in Kitchener is the second outbreak, with two confirmed cases.

Another seven variants of concern have been identified as Delta.

No new infections were linked to the Omicron variant as of Wednesday's update.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,912 are the Delta variant

5 are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 966,640 vaccine doses have been administered to date in Waterloo Region.

Of the eligible population aged five and older, 84.84 per cent has received one dose and 79.75 per cent is fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population, 80.34 per cent has gotten one shot while 75.54 per cent is fully immunized.

Ontario reported its highest singe-day COVID-19 case count since May, with 1,808 new infections confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,046 are in fully vaccinated individuals, 39 are in partially vaccinated individuals, and 625 are in unvaccinated individuals. The vaccination status for the remaining 98 cases was not disclosed.

Wednesday's report brings the province's seven-day average to 1,514 infections.

In total, the province logged 626,920 cases since the pandemic began, including 614,161 resolved infections and 10,093 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto