Waterloo Region is under a weather warning. Here’s how much snow we could get

It might be the second official day of spring, but it won’t feel like it in Waterloo Region today.

Some areas could get up to 35 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada warns.

The weather agency has placed a broad swath of southern Ontario, from Stratford up to Parry Sound, under a snowsquall warning as a sharp cold front sweeps south.

“Heavy flurries associated with the cold front combined with northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h will cause a sudden drop in visibility to near zero,” Environment Canada says.

The snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Behind the cold front, lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon or evening and continue into Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada is asking drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the weather agency says.