Waterloo Region holding school first-dose vaccine pop-up clinics for youth next week
In this file photo, a nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Region Vaccine Task Force is hosting clinics at schools across the region next week for youth and their families to receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Youth aged 12 to 17 and family members they live with can book first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the clinics, which run from June 22 to 26.
Appointments are required and the clinics are not taking walk-ins. Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available.
To book an appointment, email youthclinics@regionofwaterloo.ca with your name, contact information and preferred clinic location. Staff will call those who request an appointment within 48 hours to complete the booking process.
The clinics are located at:
- Grand River Collegiate Institute, 175 India Rd., Kitchener
- Southwood Secondary School, 30 Southwood Dr., Cambridge
- Huron Heights Secondary School, 1825 Strasburg Rd., Kitchener
The school clinics will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved in Canada for children as young as 12.