

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Amazon has revealed the top 20 cities for its second headquarters and Toronto is featured as the only city outside the U.S. to make the list.

Toronto is highlighting Waterloo Region and Guelph in its bid to attract the online sales giant.

Toronto Global's pitch included Guelph and Waterloo Region, highlighting the areas tech talent and successful university co-op programs.

Waterloo Region originally considered entering the bid alone, but The Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation says local leaders realized they couldn’t and a partnership with Toronto would make a stronger bid.

Since announcing a second headquarters in September Amazon received over 238 applications.

The company will invest $5 billion into the site creating 50,000 jobs.

With reporting from Daryl Morris