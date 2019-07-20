

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada hit its peak in Waterloo Region on Saturday.

Temperatures felt like they were in the mid-40s thanks in part to the humidex.

Uptown Waterloo restaurant and bar Beertown was forced to shut down their patio for the afternoon.

“That’s unbearable work for the staff to be out there the entire afternoon,” said beverage manager Dominnik Leuschner. “We do still have the beer garden open. It’s nice and shady, there’s a breeze that goes through there, we’ve got a fully functioning bar, and so it still works out well.”

“We would probably be dripping sweat if we were out in the sun right now,” said Beertown customer Robery Symmes. “Some shade is definitely nice.”

For the kids, the Waterloo Park splash pad was the place to be.

“It’s a little hot,” said one young splash pad participant. “But I say cold is way worse than this.”

Others were seeking shade at family barbecues.

“It’s very nice for today,” said BBQ host Rose Schalm. “I’m really happy with it.”

Public health officials recommend drinking plenty of liquids and avoiding sun exposure on hot days.