Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named

A romance scammer in Waterloo, Ont. has now been identified.

Mirza Baig, 49, allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and stole more than $2 million from his victims over a 15-year period.

Waterloo Regional Police said he also used the names Burhan Baig, Burhanali Baig, Aushtin Baig, Aushtin Baggio and Romeo.

Baig was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said he pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, in which “the victims were convinced to make fictitious investments and support [his] lifestyle.”

He also used various methods to meet women including online dating websites.

At the time of Baig’s arrest, police said many of his victims were in Waterloo Region but some lived elsewhere in Ontario or other countries.

Police released his name Tuesday, a day after he appeared in court, “to help reduce any ongoing victimization. It is possible there are additional victims and if so, release of names/aliases could lead to identification.”

VICTIMS SPEAK OUT

CTV News spoke to several of Baig’s alleged victims on Dec. 1.

Many said they were single mothers who were looking for love online when they came across a guy that looked perfect on paper.

Melisa C., from Ottawa, Ont., said she dated Baig from 2016 to 2020 and “he came on very strong, very fast.”

He told her he was an undercover government agent who worked overseas.

“He was a CSIS agent, always away on assignment,” another Ontario woman shared with CTV News. She said she dated him for 10 years starting in 2011.

Neither of the women lost any money but say they’ve been in touch with other alleged victims who claim they lost thousands of dollars to him.