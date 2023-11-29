KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million

    Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.

    The scam stretched over 15 years, Waterloo regional police said in a news release on Wednesday.

    After establishing a romantic relationship, “the victims were convinced to make fictitious investments and support the male’s lifestyle,” police said.

    Police did not specify the exact number of victims or where they lived, but said dozens of woman were defrauded out of more than $2 million combined.

    Investigators also believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255.

    On Thursday, Nov. 23, officers executed two search warrants, one in Waterloo and one in Halton, and arrested the 49-year-old Waterloo man.

    He’s been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

    The man is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News