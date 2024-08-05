Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the teen was reported missing after a break-in at her Kitchener, Ont. home, in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street.
“Upon arrival by members of the patrol, and a thorough investigation, an Amber Alert was issued,” said Insp. Kyle Lambert.
The alert was sent out just after 7 p.m. and less than an hour later, she was found in Simcoe County by Ontario Provincial Police.
“It played a significant role,” Lambert explained. “Not only, I think, in locating the 14-year-old female, who was safe, but also providing us with witnesses who were directly related to the incident and had information to provide us, and we were able to follow up with those witnesses.”
A 36-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Police said the man and girl knew each other but they are not family.
“They’re not familial-related to one another,” said Lambert. “It’s not strangers or anything like that, and so that forms part of our investigation through interviews and that type of stuff, and will be disclosed as part of the court process.”
Before an Amber Alert can be issued it must be approved by Ontario Provincial Police and meet the following criteria: an alleged abduction of a child under the age of 18, a belief that the child is in danger and that an immediate alert will result in finding them, as well as a description of the child, abductor and/or suspect vehicle.
“This was fortunate because we were able to get the information out in an expedited time period and we were able to find her shortly thereafter,” Lambert added.
Police said they expect to lay more charges in this case.
- With reporting by Stefanie Davis
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Armed suspects still at large as RCMP lift shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
While armed suspects are still at large, RCMP is lifting a shelter-in-place order issued in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.
'This is the Canada team,' former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
A former employee speaks out about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory due to violent clashes between police, protesters
Canada is advising those visiting the U.K. to exercise caution due to ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police.
Summer McIntosh returns to Toronto after historic Olympic performance
Summer McIntosh is back home in Toronto after making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, but the 17-year-old swimmer admits the reality of her record-breaking performance in Paris hasn’t 'fully sunk in yet.'
Disaster threat from Chilcotin landslide's river waters decreasing, says B.C. emergency minister
A "grateful" emergency management minister says the threat of a flood disaster along British Columbia's Chilcotin and Fraser rivers appears to have been averted when a massive lake drained overtop of a landslide.
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.