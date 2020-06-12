WATERLOO -- A man from Waterloo has been charged by Peel Regional Police in connection with a child luring investigation.

Peel police, with the assistance of Waterloo regional police, arrested 40-year-old Bradley Brian Scott on Thursday.

They say he was communicating online for roughly a year with someone he thought was 16-years-old, and that the conversations were sexual.

He reportedly used the usernames “madeincanada”, John (with smiley face emoji beside the name), John Snyde, MaverickKW79, and Kwguy34@gmail.com.

Scott is charged with luring a child to commit invitation to sexual touching, luring a child to distribute sexually explicit material, and luring a child to attempt to make child pornography.

He appeared in a Brampton court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Scott,or any of his online personas, having online sexual interaction with anyone under the age of 18, to contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.