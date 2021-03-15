KITCHENER -- Officials say three people have been displaced after a house fire in Waterloo on Monday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., regional police tweeted that emergency services responded to the scene near Spinnaker Crescent and Chesapeake Drive following reports of a “large residential fire.”

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Officials originally estimated the damage at $400,000, but on Tuesday morning fire officials said the estimate had risen to $700,000.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but officials say that it is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.