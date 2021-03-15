Advertisement
Waterloo house fire displaces three people, causes $700K in damage
Crews respond to a fire on Spinnaker Crescent on March 15, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Officials say three people have been displaced after a house fire in Waterloo on Monday evening.
At 5:30 p.m., regional police tweeted that emergency services responded to the scene near Spinnaker Crescent and Chesapeake Drive following reports of a “large residential fire.”
Police said there were no injuries reported.
Officials originally estimated the damage at $400,000, but on Tuesday morning fire officials said the estimate had risen to $700,000.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire, but officials say that it is not considered suspicious.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.