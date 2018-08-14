

CTV Kitchener





The city of Waterloo is looking to hire crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

The part-time and spare guards would be responsible for helping children on their way to and from school.

Candidates would need to be available first thing in the morning and after school, help pedestrians cross the street by controlling the flow of traffic, and communicate using hand signals, among other requirements.

Crossing guards work from September to December up to two hours a day and in all weather conditions.

The posting closes on Dec. 13.