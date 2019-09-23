

Tegan Versolatto and Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A University of Waterloo graduate was pronounced dead in hospital after completing the Canada Army Run in Ottawa, officials at the university confirm.

Philip Everson, 26, reportedly went into cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line at the Canadian War Museum around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

"Despite the heroic efforts of many medical personnel, he could not be revived," a post from Facebook user Johneen Everson reads in part.

The post goes on to say that Everson had died doing what he loved.

Paramedics say they were unable to restart Everson's heart at the scene and he was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

"Unfortunately (he) didn't respond to our treatment and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead," explains Marc-Antoine Deschamps with the Ottawa EMS.

Deschamps says that the cause of death is still being investigated, but says that exertion or a predisposition could be factors.

According to a University of Waterloo spokesperson, the man was a UW graduate and was connected to Velocity.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our valued colleague, friend, & student mentor, Phil Everson," a post on the Velocity Twitter account reads in part.

In total, 15 patients were treated during the Ottawa event for dehydration, exhaustion or heart problems.

Over the same weekend, provincial police began investigating after a 63-year-old Kitchener man died following the War Horse Mud Run in Paris on Saturday.