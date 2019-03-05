

CTV Kitchener





The City of Waterloo has extended its Uptown sidewalk patio pilot program for another season.

It was first approved by council for the 2018 season, but staff recommended it be extended for another year.

Council said Monday that they had approved the extension.

The extension coincides with the King Street North streetscape project, the first phase of which launched near the end of September last year.

That phase included new bike lanes, widened sidewalks for more patios, benches and garbage cans.

It also replaced underground infrastructure, and added LED lighting to bring colour to the sidewalks.

Last season it was suggested that they would be permitted from April until October, though the dates are dependent on weather.