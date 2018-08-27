

CTV Kitchener





A bicycle counter installed on King Street is designed to log how many people are passing by pedal.

One is located at the intersection of King and Erb Streets.

The counters have sensors underground that can track the pattern of a bicycle wheel passing through.

Tally boards keep track of daily numbers, and a total tally is tracked for the previous year.

The device is part of the latest phase of the Uptown Waterloo Streetscape project.

Construction on the next phase is set to begin in 2019.