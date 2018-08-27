Featured
City counting cyclists uptown
A cyclist counter on King Street in Uptown Waterloo tracks how many people are pedaling past.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 6:27PM EDT
A bicycle counter installed on King Street is designed to log how many people are passing by pedal.
One is located at the intersection of King and Erb Streets.
The counters have sensors underground that can track the pattern of a bicycle wheel passing through.
Tally boards keep track of daily numbers, and a total tally is tracked for the previous year.
The device is part of the latest phase of the Uptown Waterloo Streetscape project.
Construction on the next phase is set to begin in 2019.