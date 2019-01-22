

CTV Kitchener





A $772,000 lake frontage revamp in Waterloo Park and a 4.4 per cent utility rates increase both got the thumbs up from Waterloo City Council Monday night.

The proposed reconstruction project will involve decommissioning Lion’s Lagoon at the end of the summer and building a new splash pad and activity area. It will also involve reinstatement of the shoreline area.

The city is promising future public information sessions on the project.

New utility rates approved by council will cost the average household roughly $44 and take effect on Feb. 1.

Water and sanitary sewer rates from Waterloo Region make up the biggest portion of the increase.