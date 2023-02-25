Waterloo Central Railway marks a century of No. 9 steam engine

One of the few remaining operating steam locomotives in Canada rang in a very special birthday.

The Waterloo Central Railway's No. 9 steam engine is 100 years old and undergoing a restoration.

It's one of three operating steam locomotives in Eastern Canada.

The railway plans to get it back on the rails and moving again later in the year for decades to come.

"We hope to have her running by early summer," said Bob Fallowfield, operating manager at Waterloo Central Railway. "She is 100 years young and we do have her in the shop for some crown and some fire block work. Once we get this restoration done, she should be good for another 100 years."

Those celebrating the birthday Friday night were taken on an excursion from the Waterloo market to St. Jacobs on the railway's other tour train.