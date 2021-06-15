KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board could offer classes mixing in-person and online learning next year.

Director of Education Loretta Notten spoke about the option at a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night. She said the hybrid model is the best move for secondary students to give them options for more courses.

A survey sent to families found that around 600 elementary students want to learn virtually in the fall. Around 200 secondary students also plan to take online classes in the next school year.

Notten said the WCDSB will continue operating its online school, St. Isidore, for elementary students next year, but will offer hybrid classes in secondary school.

"Given that our secondary numbers are rather low and that they're spread across four different grades and five different schools, it becomes virtually impossible to create congregated classes and it would create a series of conflicts for those students," Notten said. "So, we've made a decision to proceed to a hybrid model in secondary."

Notten said the school board is still waiting to hear more from the province this summer about ground rules for high school in the fall, so details on the hybrid model are still not finalized.