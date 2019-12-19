KITCHENER -- Waterloo Brewing is teaming up with Carlsberg Canada in a newly announced three-year deal worth $20 million.

The partnership will see the Kitchener-based brewery become the exclusive Canadian producer of Somersby Cider.

As a co-packer, Waterloo Brewing uses its equipment as a contract manufacturer to produce beer, coolers and ciders for other clients.

"We are motivated to be the best co-pack producer in the beer and alcoholic beverage category in Canada," said George Croft, President and CEO of Waterloo Brewing in a news release. "Carlsberg choosing to work with us shows that we're on track to be precisely that."

The brewery will produce a number of products under the Somersby Cider brand including the Apple, Pear and Blackberry ciders.

Carlsberg Canada says Waterloo Brewing will also produce some new product innovations that are still to come in the new year.

"Somersby's partnership with Waterloo Brewing is integral to building the brand in Canada, delivering innovation and improving our service to customers," said Carlsberg Canada President Sebastiaan Besems in a statement.

Somersby products produced in Waterloo are set to hit shelves in time for summer 2020.