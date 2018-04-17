

CTV Kitchener





An unexpected water spout sent bricks, rocks and other debris high above a Cambridge neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Then gravity sent them back down.

Multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by falling items that had been propelled into the air by the water spout, which was the result of a water main break on Grand Avenue at Fraser Street.

Police used shields to cover several people as they evacuated a nearby dentist’s office.

Firefighters say there were multiple reports of damage in the immediate area. The water spout was estimated to be about 25 metres high.

The break occurred around 3:30 p.m., as a construction crew was working in the area. The water spout persisted for more than an hour before the water was shut off.

Grand Avenue was closed between Cedar and St. Andrews streets as of Tuesday evening. Waterloo Regional Police were urging drivers to avoid the area.