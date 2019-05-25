A 53-year-old Kitchener man is in hospital in serious condition, after Waterloo Regional Police officers pulled him from the water in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Saturday evening.

Police were called around 6:25 p.m., to a report of a man in distress in the water.

Officers arrived to find him floating face down in the waters, and jumped in to pull him to shore, where they immediately began CPR.

Kitchener fire crews arrived shortly after to take over chest compressions. They say the man’s vital signs were absent at the time.

Paramedics transported the man to Grand River Hospital.

Police do not believe the incident to be suspicious in nature.