Water main break closes busy Guelph road

A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.

Victoria Road North is closed from Brunswick Lane to Eastview Road, police said in a tweet posted just before 7 a.m.

Area resident Jacques Mireault was out for a morning walk when he saw the water flowing down Victoria Road.

“I’ll either put the hip waders on or find another route,” he joked.

Crews work to fix a water main break on Victoria Road in Guelph on Aug. 8, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Meanwhile families dropping kids off for day camps at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre had to park on side streets and walk through puddles.

"We got a little wet," said parent Michelle Mathoney.

In an email to CTV News, the City of Guelph said staff began investigating the break around midnight Tuesday and started repairs at 7 a.m.

“No cause has been determined as we are still investigating and excavating to see the extent of the damage,” the city said.

Repairs to the water main are expected to be take 10 to 12 hours to complete, the city said. After that, crews will need to fix the road.

No estimate for when the road will be fully reopened has been provided.