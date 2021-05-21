CAMBRIDGE -- The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society is asking drivers to look out for slow moving turtles on the road during this year’s mating season.

Those driving near wetlands, like on Roseville Road in Cambridge, are being warned to keep an especially careful eye on the road.

“As we sort of encroach upon their natural habitat, we’re seeing a lot more of their habitats being destroyed and injuries from the roads,” said Dr. Laurel Gale of the KW Humane Society. “So just like any at risk or endangered species, we want to try and keep those numbers up.”

The humane society adds that the eight different species of turtles in Ontario are all considered at risk.