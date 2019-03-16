Featured
Warmer weather on the way
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 16, 2019 6:57PM EDT
When will winter end?
In southern Ontario, it could be this weekend.
Forecasters aren’t making any promises but say we’ll see a steady warmup over the next week.
Temperatures in Waterloo Region will rise, with a daily highs a few degrees above the freezing mark and mostly sunny weather expected.
This warming trend comes just in time for the First Day of Spring on Wednesday.