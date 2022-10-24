Voters deliver Vrbanovic third term as mayor of Kitchener

Incumbent Berry Vrbanovic has been re-elected for a third term as mayor of Kitchener.

Vrbanovic was declared as the winner by the CTV Election Team at 8:54 p.m. With 33 out of 87 polls reporting, Vrbanovic had 12,186 votes, or 81 per cent of the vote.

Vrbanovic was first elected mayor in 2014. Prior to that, he served as Ward 2 city councillor.

In the 2018 election, Vrbanovic received 34,983 of the 40,931 ballots cast. The next closest candidate was Narine Sookram who received 2,304 votes.

In total, the 2018 election summary report shows only 28 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot.