New technology is helping an older population connect with their community, the past and the world.

A virtual reality program has been set up for residents living at the Revera Columbia Forest long-term care home in Waterloo.

Rendever, the company who created the program, says that the goal is to combat loneliness felt by older adults.

"Maybe your world starts to shrink," explains Toby Patel, director of community engagement at Rendever. "You can't take that dream vacation, you can't check off that bucket list item, and we wanted to use virtual reality to let seniors get back out in the world."

He says the social aspect helps with fighting that social isolation.

Seniors can revisit some of the places they visited earlier in life or travel somewhere new altogether without ever having to leave the residence.