The familiar welcome sign at King and Union Streets in Waterloo has been replaced with a newer version.

The tall, vertical sign has been greeting people along the city’s border with Kitchener since 1948.

The iconic sign was taken down about six years ago for construction work but it was also in need of repairs.

Officials say the base of the sign was rotting away and the pole that supports it was also rusted.

The city contemplated moving the greeting but 81% of residents surveyed in an online poll said they did not want its location to change.

On Thursday afternoon, the new sign was unveiled to a small crowd in the same location where it stood for nearly forty years.

City officials say it cost $15,000 to create the replica of the vintage sign.