Vintage guitar show sees huge turnout in return to Elmira

Music lovers were out in droves in Elmira Sunday.

A buy, sell, and trade show for vintage guitars was back in action following a pandemic hiatus.

Attendees could browse a variety of rare instruments as well as have their own guitars appraised by experts.

"Often we'll see people that have come together with their bands, but people who were formerly in bands will come to look around and reminisce about the gear that they've traded or wish they still had," said an event organizer.

The event also featured a wide variety of parts for those looking to build.