    • Vigil held in Guelph for lives lost in Gaza

    A vigil on Nov. 12, 2023 in Guelph for lives lost in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A vigil on Nov. 12, 2023 in Guelph for lives lost in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    Dozens gathered in Guelph to honour the lives lost in Gaza over the past month.

    Arab organizations around the city planned the event on Sunday at city hall and offered a peaceful place for people to pray and mourn.

    “The situation in Gaza is beyond horrific, beyond anything you can imagine,” one speaker said. “More than 11,000 innocent lives have been wiped out off the face of the earth.”

    Demonstrators gathered in other cities across Canada Sunday to share their own messages related to the Israel-Hamas war.

