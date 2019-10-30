

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – School bus safety in Waterloo Region is in the spotlight following concerning video of a school bus stuck under a railroad crossing arm in Cambridge.

In the video posted to Reddit, a Voyago school bus is seen stuck underneath the railway crossing arm in the area of King Street East and Concession Road.

It appears there were students on board at the time of the incident.

Voyago’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications Chuck Archer said in a statement the company is aware of the incident which occurred on Oct. 29.

He says they are currently investigating.

Waterloo Regional Police have also confirmed they are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Waterloo Region District School board says the bus was not carrying any of their students at the time.