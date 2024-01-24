Video shows car fire on Kitchener road

The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.

Video shows bright orange flames pouring out of the vehicle's windows, as thick black smoke rises above the intesection of Fischer Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South around 11:09 a.m.

In an email, Deputy Fire Chief Terry Gitzel said the occupants of the car pulled over to the side of the road and called 911 when they smelled something burning. They were not hurt.

A flaming car is seen on Fischer Hallman Road on Jan. 24, 2024. Fire officials say the occupants escaped uninjured. (Submitted)

Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.