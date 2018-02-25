

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Highway 85 reopened this morning after crews worked throughout the night tearing down the Victoria Street bridge.

Drivers will have a much different view as they pass by what was the Victoria Street bridge, only concrete rubble remains on either side of the highway where the bridge once was.

Victoria Street will remain closed between Edna and Bruce Streets, it is expected to open in November after construction of a new bridge is completed.