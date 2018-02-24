

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





All lanes of the Conestoga Parkway from the Bruce Street exit northbound to the Wellington Street exit southbound were closed as crews started demolishing the Victoria Street bridge.

People watched as crews started tearing down the bridge. Dave From said that he wanted to see how tough the bridge was, “There’s twelve excavators and they’re all having at it, and it’s coming down pretty slow.”

Ron Clarke, another onlooker, used to sell heavy machinery similar to the ones that now occupy the space where cars and trucks usually speed down the highway, “It’s an amazing project, how quickly they can take down a bridge.”

Crews started tearing the bridge down at 4 a.m. Saturday morning and will continue until Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Victoria Street will remain closed between Edna and Bruce Streets until the bridge is replaced, which is expected to happen by November.