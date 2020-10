KITCHENER -- A pair of love birds who usually live in Kitchener's Victoria Park are heading to their winter vacation home.

The love birds are now with their swan friends over in Stratford for their winter vacation.

The swans, known as Otis and Ophelia, will spend the winter with other swan friends in Stratford. They winter there every year.

Otis and Ophelia first met in Stratford.