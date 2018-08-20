Featured
Victim scammed out of $140,000: police
Haldimand County OPP are investigating after a person was allegedly scammed out of $140,000.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 10:41AM EDT
Haldimand County OPP were investigating a fraud after a victim was allegedly scammed for approximately $140,000.
The report was made on Aug. 17 from a York, Haldimand County address.
Through investigation, police determined that the victim was notified about alleged Powerball lottery winnings totaling $1.4 million USD.
The fraudster told the victim they would need to pay 20 per cent to the Internal Revenue Service, per government regulations.
Payments were made in installments since March before a family member noticed the transactions and contacted police.