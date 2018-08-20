

CTV Kitchener





Haldimand County OPP were investigating a fraud after a victim was allegedly scammed for approximately $140,000.

The report was made on Aug. 17 from a York, Haldimand County address.

Through investigation, police determined that the victim was notified about alleged Powerball lottery winnings totaling $1.4 million USD.

The fraudster told the victim they would need to pay 20 per cent to the Internal Revenue Service, per government regulations.

Payments were made in installments since March before a family member noticed the transactions and contacted police.