Vehicle crashes into Dunnville, Ont. house, causes fire: OPP

KITCHENER -

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a Dunville, Ont. house and causing a fire.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle left the road, struck the house, and caused a fire and extensive damage to both the building and the car.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Haldimand County OPP