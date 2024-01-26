KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway

    Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.

    Police posted on social media about the fire at 3:12 p.m. Friday.

    The northbound lanes of Highway 8 were closed between Highway 401 and Sportsworld Drive for around as hour.

    Videos shot by other drivers show a large dark vehicle engulfed in flames.

    There’s no word yet on if anyone has been hurt.

    This is the second vehicle fire in Kitchener this week. On Wednesday, a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road. All of the people inside the vehicle in that incident made it out unharmed.

