Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway

Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.

Police posted on social media about the fire at 3:12 p.m. Friday.

The northbound lanes of Highway 8 were closed between Highway 401 and Sportsworld Drive for around as hour.

Videos shot by other drivers show a large dark vehicle engulfed in flames.

There’s no word yet on if anyone has been hurt.

This is the second vehicle fire in Kitchener this week. On Wednesday, a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road. All of the people inside the vehicle in that incident made it out unharmed.