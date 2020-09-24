KITCHENER -- Brantford police say a vandal damaged playground equipment at a park overnight Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred at Cedarland Park on Ashgrove Avenue.

"The damage incurred to the play structure was substantial and estimated to cost approximately $15,000 to $20,000 to replace," police say in a news release.

Officials say it would have taken "a great deal of force" to damage the structure and it likely "would have created substantial noise."

Anyone who may have heard or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.